Everyone Counts: 2020 Census happens in April

This month, you and all your Kingsport neighbors will receive a postcard about completing the 2020 Census. It’s been 10 years since the last census, and things in our town have changed quite a lot. Why does the Neighborhood Commission want you to fill it out? Because the more residents that fill it out, the more federal funding our city will receive. This means more money for infrastructure, roads, schools and medical services. For every person that doesn’t fill out the census, Kingsport loses almost $1,100 per person, per year. This amount adds up to millions of dollars over the course of 10 years until the next census.

So be a good neighbor — spread the word about the census! This is great opportunity to meet your new neighbors, help your elderly neighbor fill it out or make sure the family next door knows to count all their children on their census.

Have questions about the census? Check out some common FAQs below.

What is the census? The census is a count of every person who lives in the United States and its territories. It happens every 10 years. In early 2020, you will be asked to count everyone who lives in your home as of April 1. Responding to the 2020 Census is a chance to shape your future and the future of our community.

What's in it for me? Your responses inform where over $675 billion is distributed each year to communities nationwide for clinics, schools, roads and more.

Census data gives community leaders vital information to make decisions about building community centers, opening businesses and planning for the future.

Responding also fulfills your civic duty because it's mandated by the U.S. Constitution. The United States has counted its population every 10 years since 1790. Your responses are used to redraw legislative districts and determine the number of seats your state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Is my information safe? Your responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure and protected by federal law. Your answers can only be used to produce statistics. They cannot be used against you by any government agency or court in any way—not by the FBI, the CIA, the DHS or ICE.

When can I respond to the census? In early 2020, every household in America will receive a notice to complete the census online, by phone or by mail. This is the first time U.S. residents can fill the census out online, which makes it easier than ever! If you haven’t responded by May, the U.S. Census Bureau will follow up with you to see if you need help.

What will I be asked? You will be asked a few simple questions, like the age, gender and number of people who live in your home, including children.

What won't be asked? The census will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything related to political parties. You will not be asked about your citizenship status, either.

For more information, visit countallneighbors .com.

Ted Fields is chairman of the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission.