Dollar Dash proceeds to help homeless for ninth year

KINGSPORT — Folks looking to buy some bargains on children’s and young adult’s clothes, toys and other household items Saturday night also can help homeless children.

Friends and Neighbors Inc., a not-for-profit group that serves the homeless, will have its first fundraiser of the year from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, in conjuction with the March 5-7 Tri-Cities Upscale Affordable Consignment (TUAC) Event at the TNT Sportsplex, downtown at 600 E. Main St. near the Habitat ReSale Store.

The annual Dollar Dash, held since 2012 at the end of the consignment event, is twice a year through the generosity of Shanna Crowe Tincher, her family and team. The name represents the $1-per-person admission charge and the $1 price on many items that are left after the TUAC event,

“To raise money for the homeless children in Kingsport we have been able to sell quality clothes, toys etc. to the families in the Kingsport area, most for $1 an item on the evening of the final day of the Tri-Cities Upscale Affordable Consignment Event,” said Mel Matheson, executive director of Friends and Neighbors. “It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for us.” He said most items will be sold for $1 and a few for $3 or $5. The event was held for years at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center before moving to the Sportsplex.

The group will use the money, donations and other funding it receives to provide transitional housing for the homeless children in Kingsport, a program that has 22 children in 10 houses. Items not bought at the Friends and Neighbors event will be donated to Goodwill, Matheson said. For more information, contact him at [email protected], (423) 863-2900, 379-2926 or go online to the Friends and Neighbors Facebook page.