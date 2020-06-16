With safety measures in place, KATS resumes regular service

The buses and vans will continue to be taken out of service each day from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in order to sanitize each vehicle thoroughly.

The Dial A Ride ADA/65/Job Assist van service will continue providing trips for eligible passengers as well.

Social distancing rules still apply on the buses, which have cones placed strategically on seats to ensure this safety measure. There will be a nine-passenger limit at any given time on each bus. Should a situation arise where someone needs a ride but would surpass that limit, the KATS driver will communicate with that passenger and the KATS dispatcher to ensure a ride will be provided as soon as possible.

Masks are highly recommended. If passengers do not have their own masks, KATS will provide a mask while supplies last. Plexiglass barriers have been installed on each transit vehicle to add additional safety.

The KATS lobby will also be reopening for service.

KATS service runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.