KINGSPORT — Worley Field Services has laid off 257 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a WARN notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The layoff was effective last Friday.

The company is an Eastman contractor.

The WARN notice noted company employees weren't represented by a collective bargaining agreement. The Northern East Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, employed by the Alliance for Business and Training, has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and employees.

The Worley office in Kingsport is located at 1500 Island Drive.