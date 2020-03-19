Kingsport Chamber launches campaign to help small businesses survive crisis

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber and three of its key programs — Visit Kingsport, the Downtown Kingsport Association and the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) — have unveiled a new campaign: Distance Socially, Support Locally, aimed at helping local small businesses survive during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“This is a critical and uncertain time for our business community, and it’s vitally important that we do everything we can to support our local businesses and their employees,” Kingsport Chamber President and CEO Miles Burdine said. “Your Kingsport Chamber strongly encourages everyone to do what they can to help these businesses: Buy a gift card, order curbside pickup or home delivery, purchase a future order — whatever you can do to help our business friends and neighbors. We are all in this together and we will get through it together. In this unprecedented time, it's important now, more than ever, to shop local and support our community.”

To encourage this message, a Facebook page — fb.me/KPTSTRONG — has been created that will serve as a hub for all Kingsport businesses to post the latest news and product/service information about their companies.

Businesses are encouraged to engage on that page by sharing any changes to their hours and services, as well as ways the community can support the business (online shopping, gift cards, delivery services, curbside options, special deals, future buys, etc.).

The Kingsport Chamber is also encouraging everyone to like the KPTSTRONG Facebook page and share it with others.

For the latest updates, resources and information on how businesses can deal with COVID-19, visit KingsportChamber.org.

#KINGSPORTSTRONG