Food City adjusts store hours of operation, will hire 2,500 associates

Food City announced Tuesday morning it was temporarily adjusting store hours, and designating first hour of operation to customers with higher risk of contracting the coronavirus. Later in the day, the retail chain announced it would hire 2,500 additional associates to “assist many of our friends, neighbors and area students who are currently seeking employment.”

“At Food City, the safety of our valued customers and dedicated team of associates is our top priority. With the continuing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, effective immediately, we are temporarily adjusting our store hours of operation to 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, to give our associates additional time to clean, sanitize and restock,” a press release from the company said.

The first hour of operation (7-8 a.m.) will be specifically designated for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions to shop to avoid busier shopping periods.

“We are working diligently to continue to maintain stock levels to service our customers and are in constant communication with supply chain teams,” the statement read. “We encourage you to continue to monitor this evolving situation and closely follow the CDC recommendation and guidelines. Please visit coronavirus.gov for the most accurate and up-to-date information.”

2,500 additional associates

Food City announced later Tuesday, in a press release, that it would hire 2,500 associates.

The Food City Distribution Center in Abingdon, Virginia, is currently hiring over 100 associates in various warehousing/distribution positions, the release said. Food City store locations currently have both full-time and part-time opportunities available in key customer service and food service positions throughout its entire market area. This includes cashiers, courtesy clerks and day/night stockers, as well as experienced/skilled positions, such as meat cutters, cake decorators and retail management.

To learn more about the opportunities or apply online, visit FoodCityCareers.com. Interested candidates can also visit any Food City location to complete an employment application.