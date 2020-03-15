Walmart cuts retail hours because of coronavirus

Starting Sunday, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets normally open 24 hours will be open only from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, the retail giant announced.

According to a post Saturday on Walmart.com, the move is to “better support our associates and serve our customers” and “ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”

Stores already operating under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.

“As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said in the announcement.

Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States.

