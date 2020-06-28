Check out these five books on my summer reading list

My favorite season of the year is officially here, which means it’s time to start tackling my lengthy summer reading list.

If you’re a bookworm like me, you probably receive lots of emails about new releases and top picks for summer reading. Many of these books end up on my reading list, meaning I never experience a shortage of reading material this time of year.

If you’re looking to start (or expand) your own summer reading list, check out five of the novels I’ll be diving into this season.

1. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner

This title alone screams “beach read” to me, even though many of us won’t be making beach trips due to the pandemic.

Written by the New York Times bestselling author of “Mrs. Everything,” this novel takes readers on a trip to Cape Cod, where former best friends Daphne Berg and Drue Cavanaugh get caught in the middle of a high-society wedding that turns disastrous.

2. “No Judgements” by Meg Cabot

I’ve been a Meg Cabot fan for about as long as I can remember and enjoyed her “Princess Diaries” series as a teenager. Her newest novel, though, is an adult fiction work that’s also perfect for a beach getaway.

When a powerful hurricane knocks out all power on Little Bridge Island, Bree Beckham attempts to reunite lost or stranded pets with their owners. After reluctantly accepting help from notorious heartbreaker Drew Hartwell, Bree’s life gets complicated when she starts to fall for him.

3. “Chosen Ones” by Veronica Roth

Known for her wildly popular “Divergent” series for young adults, Veronica Roth is making her adult fiction debut with this new novel.

Ten years ago, five teenagers banded together to defeat an otherworldly enemy known as the Dark One, whose reign of terror caused widespread destruction and death. A decade later, after one of the five champions dies, the remaining four discover that the Dark One’s reign never ended after all.

4. “Behind Every Lie” by Christina McDonald

After the success of her previous novel, “The Night Olivia Fell,” Christina McDonald is back with another fast-paced mystery-thriller.

After being struck by lightning, Eva Hansen wakes up in the hospital to find that her mother, Kat, has been murdered. With no memory of what happened, Eva sets out to clear her name but discovers that someone doesn’t want her to know the truth.

5. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

This book won’t be released until Aug. 4, but it is probably my most anticipated new release of the summer.

In case you missed my previous column about this book, “Midnight Sun” is a companion novel to Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight” saga. The book is a retelling of “Twilight,” the first novel in the series, this time from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective.