Ferguson named new program coordinator for Healthy Kingsport

Destney Ferguson has been named the new program coordinator for Healthy Kingsport. Ferguson is native to Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School, Roll Tribe! She is engaged to Bryan Clemons and has two children — Kaelyn and Peyton. Most recently, she was the customer experience officer at Bank of Tennessee, where she built strong partnerships and relationships with the community and customers.

In her new role as Healthy Kingsport program coordinator, Ferguson expresses that her goals are to promote established programs as well as assist our new Healthy Kingsport Executive Director, Aiesha Banks, with developing and implementing new ways for our organization to grow.

In Destney’s free time, she likes to take advantage of all of the activities our great city has to offer us. Her favorite place to be is outside, enjoying her family with any physical activity.

“Healthy Kingsport is thrilled to have Destney join as the new program coordinator. She comes to us with much experience in customer and community relations,” said Aiesha Banks, Healthy Kingsport executive director. “I am confident she will be highly successful in her relationships with our board, our partners, and our community.”

Please help us welcome Destney to the Healthy Kingsport team. She can be reached at [email protected]

Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy.

Aiesha Banks is the Executive Director of Healthy Kingsport. She can be reached at [email protected]