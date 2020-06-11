Gate City star Dean heading to Pennsylvania prep school

GATE CITY — Bradley Dean will play his next year of organized basketball in Pennsylvania.

Dean, who led Gate City to the Region 2D championship and a VHSL Class 2 runner-up finish his senior season, announced Thursday via social media that he will play for Scotland Campus Hoops, a prep school in the Pennsylvania community of Scotland.

“I am extremely blessed to announce that I will be furthering my career at (Scotland Campus Hoops) next year,” Dean said on Twitter. “I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates for all their support thus far. The journey has just begun.”

Dean received offers from Virginia-Wise, Emory & Henry, Limestone, Chowan, Roanoke and Lynchburg. He also got interest from NCAA Division I programs East Tennessee State and James Madison.

“There’s not a clear favorite,” Dean said told the Times News in April.

The coronavirus pandemic made making a choice more difficult for college prospects like Dean.

“Some of those schools I didn’t get to visit and they didn’t get to talk with parents and we didn’t get to go on campus and get a tour of the facilities,” Dean said.

Dean was the Times News Southwest Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year and Class 2 all-state selection for the 2019-20 season.

He closed his high school career with 2,230 career points, making him the third consecutive Blue Devils player to eclipse 2,000 and give Gate City the distinction of being the only public school in the nation with 2,000-point scorers in back-to-back-to-back seasons.