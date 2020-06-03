Johnson tells Shay he’s not coming to ETSU after all

JOHNSON CITY — Jalen Johnson has informed East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay that he won’t be playing for the Bucs.

Johnson, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, had indicated he would join ETSU in April. That was before coach Steve Forbes left for the Wake Forest job. Shay, one of Forbes’ assistants for the past five years, was promoted to the head coach position and the transition has been a rocky one.

Shay said through an ETSU spokesman Wednesday night that Johnson has had a change of heart. His plans aren’t known.

The Bucs already lost Bo Hodges and Daivien Williamson to transfer, but they did sign New York point guard Truth Harris on Wednesday, and another signing is imminent.