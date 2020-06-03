Bucs sign point guard named ‘Truth’

JOHNSON CITY — Jason Shay recently said he was going to sign a point guard or two soon, and as it turns out, he wasn’t lying.

He went out and signed the Truth.

Shay, the new basketball coach at East Tennessee State, announced the signing of Truth Harris of Mount Vernon, New York, on Wednesday, filling one of the scholarships made available when two starters left the program.

Harris is a 6-foot-1 point guard who averaged 21.3 points, eight assists and seven rebounds a game at Trinity Pawling Prep School in New York this year. He played his previous three seasons at Mount Vernon High School, not far from New York City, and helped that school win a state championship in 2017.

“Truth is a talented, young guard that can get his defender off balance,” Shay said. “He can create offensively for himself and scores above the rim. He will bring a competitive energy to our team. On top of that, Truth comes from a strong, supportive family dynamic.”

Harris was ranked No. 30 in the Under Armour Top-50 prospects in AAU basketball.

“Having the opportunity to be a part of the ETSU family is a blessing,” Harris said. “I’m looking forward to putting on the ETSU jersey and helping the Bucs continue their championship success. This experience is something that’ll last forever and one I’ll never forget.”

Harris is Shay’s first signee, and it comes at a position of need. Daivien Williamson, a point guard who played two years at ETSU, recently transferred to Wake Forest to play for former Bucs coach Steve Forbes.

In addition, Kansas State transfer David Sloan, the only other true point guard on the roster, will likely have to sit out a year because of the NCAA’s transfer rule.

Also, Shay is still filling his staff after hiring Turner Battle as an assistant and Chad Donley as director of basketball operations. LSU assistant Greg Heiar is expected to be one of Shay’s targets in the coming weeks.