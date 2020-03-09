Bucs capture SoCon title, NCAA tourney berth

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Isaiah Tisdale finally got the individual recognition his teammates felt he deserved, and now they’re all going to the NCAA Tournament together.

Tisdale’s 24 points lifted East Tennessee State to the Southern Conference men’s basketball championship Monday night with a 72-58 victory over Wofford at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

The senior guard, who some felt was snubbed when the all-conference selections came out, was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

The Bucs earned the SoCon’s automatic NCAA bid and will be making their 11th appearance in the Big Dance.

ETSU (30-4) added to its school record for victories with its 12th straight win and became the fourth SoCon team to win 30 games.

“I don’t know where we fit in the history of ETSU basketball, but I know this: If there’s a Mount Rushmore, we’re on it,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “These guys are just unbelievable.”

The NCAA pairings will be announced Sunday.

Tisdale scored 16 first-half points and set the tone for ETSU, which led for almost 32 of the game’s 40 minutes. He hit 5 of 8 shots from the field, making 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Maybe more impressive was his 10-for-11 performance from the free-throw line; he entered the game shooting 58% from the line.

“The great thing with this team is it’s a different guy every night,” Forbes said. “Tonight Tisdale was just phenomenal. He willed us to the win. I just know how valuable he is to us. It doesn’t show up in the stats all the time. It showed tonight. I could tell he was on a mission.”

Tray Boyd III added 11 points and joined Tisdale and Daivien Williamson on the all-tournament team.

“This whole ride to this special moment has been an amazing trip,” Tisdale said. “We’ve still got more to go.”

HOT START

Tisdale made his first three 3-pointers and converted a three-point play after being fouled on a long-range shot. He also drew two early charges.

Once he got Wofford thinking about the 3, Tisdale drove the lane and scored easily. He then added two free throws while scoring ETSU’s final 10 points of the first half to give his team a 36-31 advantage at the break.

PUTTING IT AWAY

Patrick Good’s shake-and-bake 3-pointer gave ETSU a 49-40 lead with 11:39 to go. Moments later, Joe Hugley ripped a defensive rebound away from two Wofford players and hit a 3-pointer at the other end for a 52-40 advantage.

When Jeromy Rodriguez scored on a left-handed scoop shot with 3:50 remaining, the Bucs were up 64-49 and the ETSU fans in the stands could almost taste it.

THE TERRIERS

Seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16) had lost its final seven games of the regular season, including a 60-54 setback to ETSU on its Senior Night. The Terriers gave up a 14-point lead in the second half that night.

The losing streak dropped the Terriers to a play-in game once they got to the tournament. They were trying to become the first team to win four games in the SoCon tournament since Clemson did it in 1939.

Wofford was led by Chevez Goodwin’s 18 points.

BO’S 1,000th

Bo Hodges went over the 1,000-point mark for his career early in the game. The junior guard entered the game with 999 points and scored a layup at the 18:01 mark.

He finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

FOUL TROUBLE

Lucas N’Guessan, ETSU’s 7-foot center, was a nonfactor in the first half after picking up two fouls.

He scored early in the second half but then got tangled with Storm Murphy when Murphy stopped short and initiated the contact in the open court. That was N’Guessan’s third foul and he headed back to the bench just two minutes into the second half.

After he returned, N’Guessan’s baby hook put the Bucs up 46-38 with just under 13 minutes left. A minute later, he was called for his fourth foul and grabbed a seat.

FRIENDLY CONFINES

ETSU fans showed up as usual for the game’s third sellout in the past four years.

The support wasn’t quite as overwhelming as it was for the previous two games. Wofford brought four busloads of students and estimates had the crowd swayed in ETSU’s favor roughly 70% to 30%.

“I sat here when we lost to Wofford last year and I said we were really good, but we weren’t special,” Forbes said. “Tonight I sit here with a special team.”