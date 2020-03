Seminoles hold top seed for ACC tournament

The Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament begins Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a pair of first-round games.

Seventh-ranked Florida State holds the top seed after winning the first regular-season ACC title in history. No. 12 Duke, No. 10 Louisville and No. 22 Virginia also have double byes into the tournament.

Virginia Tech, seeded 11th, plays No. 14-seeded North Carolina on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

2020 ACC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

First Round

Tuesday, March 10

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Second Round

Wednesday, March 11

Clemson vs. Miami, Noon

NC State vs. Wake Forest-Pittsburgh winner, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 7 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech-North Carolina winner, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 12

Florida State vs. Clemson-Miami winner, 12:30 p.m.

Duke vs. NC State/Wake Forest-Pittsburgh winner, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame-Boston College winner, 7 p.m.

Louisville vs. Syracuse/Virginia Tech-UNC winner, 9 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 13

Florida State/Clemson-Miami winner vs. Duke/NC State—Wake Forest-Pitt winner, 7 p.m.

Virginia/Notre Dame-Boston College winner vs. Louisville/Syracuse—Virginia Tech-UNC winner, 9 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.