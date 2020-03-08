Miss Basketball finalist Fritz, Maryville too much for Boone

MARYVILLE — The Daniel Boone girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in its Class AAA sectional matchup Saturday.

Maryville earned a commanding 64-50 win inside James C. Campbell Gym to advance to its first TSSAA tournament since 1999.

Junior standout Denae Fritz had a standout game, netting 25 points. The Miss Basketball finalist’s diverse skill set of long-range shooting, rebounding and crisp passing carried the Lady Rebels (30-4).

In the final game of her high school basketball career, Boone’s Jaycie Jenkins scored 21 points, including 16 in the second half. Senior Madi Runnels had a solid farewell performance, scoring 15.

“Not too many people believed in us when the season started,” Boone coach Beau Hauldren said. “What just happened for us going to (sectional) is the expectation for Daniel Boone Lady Trailblazers basketball. I didn’t set that expectation, but the people that came before me like Travis Mains and Tim Campbell set that standard. There have been high expectations for this program.”

BARRAGE OF 3-POINTERS

The Lady Trailblazers (20-13) were in the game early, but Grayson Patterson hit three straight 3-pointers in the second quarter to push the Maryville lead to 28-14 with 3:39 left in the half.

After the Lady ’Blazers pulled within eight, Maryville went on an 11-1 run and took an 18-point lead into the locker room.

Patterson totaled 11 points. Gracie Midkiff hit three straight 3s in the third quarter for her nine points.

“Fritz is good,” Hauldren said. “They have about three good horses, but Fritz was the stallion that stood out.”

LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT

Boone trailed by as many as 22 in the second half — 46-24 with 4:30 to go in the third — but trimmed its deficit to 12 late.

“We poured it all out during that last quarter to quarter and a half, but we knew we couldn’t sustain that the whole game,” Hauldren said. “They’re a good team and that’s why they’re in the (sectional), but we’re a good team, too.”

LEAVING A LEGACY

Boone’s fourth-year players were making their third sectional appearance.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of this team because of their heart, grit, determination and character,” Hauldren said. “We have good people on our team. ...These seniors have left a legacy and these girls behind them have to step up to match that.”