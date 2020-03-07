Lady Bears blow away Bulldogs to reach Final Four

Union had three players score in double figures and shot 51.9% (28-of-54) from the floor on the way to a dominating 83-30 win over Martinsville on Saturday in the VHSL quarterfinals at Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center.

A day after snow forced a postponement, Union advanced to the state semifinals to face fellow Mountain 7 member Gate City at the Prior Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Blue Devils eliminated Floyd County on Friday.

QUICK AND TO THE POINT

The Lady Bears jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first minute and built a 13-2 advantage after the first three minutes. The remaining 29 minutes were rather pedestrian.

“I’m just real proud of the way our team came out and set the tone early,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “I worried a little bit about the snow-out, being postponed yesterday because of the snow. It kind of takes you out of routine a little bit. I was concerned about that, but our girls handled it extremely well. We came up here and we were very focused and came out and set the tone, and they did a nice job today.”

Senior Jayda Smith led the Lady Bears with 23 points. Heather Lipps had 18 and freshman Abby Slagle finished with a career-high 17 points and five assists. The Lady Bears also got eight rebounds and five assists from Emili Brooks.

SIZE DISPARITY

Sporting an obvious height advantage, Union (22-7) led Martinsville (20-9) in every category.

The Lady Bears won the rebound battle 43-32, totaled 22 assists — to eight for the Lady Bulldogs — and committed 11 turnovers while forcing Martinsville into 19.

“Their size kind of disrupted what we were trying to do,” said Martinsville coach Charlie Holland, whose team doesn’t have a player over 5-foot-7. Only one Union player is shorter than 5-7.

“They’re a really good team. They have the seniors out there that lead them. I think those young ladies do a good job.

“It’s nothing that we didn’t do. It’s just that they were the better team tonight,” Holland added. “Some days are good and some days are bad. This was a bad matchup and we didn’t play well.”

Martinsville was led by the nine-point effort of Leighton Jamison.