Prep roundup: North Greene, Elizabethton girls capture regional titles

GRAY — Haleigh Bernard and Brooklyn Anderson each scored 13 points to lead North Greene to a 45-41 victory over Cloudland in the Region 1-A girls basketball championship game Wednesday night at Daniel Boone High School.

North Greene will take a 27-8 record into Saturday’s home sectional game against Wartburg.

Mandy Benfield led Cloudland with 16 points. Jasmine Birchfield added 11.

The Highlanders fell to 25-6 and will hit the road for a sectional game at Oneida on Saturday.

North Greene has won three of four meetings with Cloudland this season. The Huskies had beaten the Highlanders 45-42 in last week’s District 1-A championship game.

North Greene connected eight times from 3-point range, including getting three from Bernard, who was voted the regional tournament’s most valuable player. Bernard and Anderson were joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Breezy Savage and Shelby Davenport.

Four Cloudland players made the all-tournament team: Benfield, Jasmine Birchfield, Kenzie Birchfield and Gracie Freeman.

Region 1-AA girls championship

Elizabethton 50, Grainger 40

GRAINGER — The Lady Cyclones pulled out to a 19-point lead early in the third quarter and held off a rally by the Lady Grizzlies to win the Region 1-AA girls championship.

Tournament MVP Morgan Headrick led the Lady Cyclones with 14 points, and Kaylen Shell was right behind with 13 points. Lina Lyon and Torrie Roberts came off the bench to each score eight points.

Elizabethton knocked down seven shots from 3-point range in the first half to build a 30-16 lead. They quickly pushed it out to 36-17 before the Lady Grizzlies roared back.

Tori Rutherford scored 17 points, 15 of them in the second half to lead Grainger. Lauren Longmire was the next highest scorer with eight.