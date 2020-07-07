Raiders outslug The Boro in ETSBL play

ELIZABETHTON — The damage was done midway through the fourth inning.

The Raiders scored 12 runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 15-10 win over The Boro in East Tennessee Summer Baseball League action Tuesday at Northeast Community Credit Union Field.

Brody Cloud led the way for the team composed of players from Sullivan North and Sullivan South. Cloud finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

The Raiders took advantage of some pitching woes for The Boro. David Howell, Tyler Depriest, Seth Davis and Cody Pugh each walked twice.

Pugh was also the winning pitcher, working into the fifth inning.

“Cody Pugh did a good job staying in control of the game,” Raiders coach Brent Davis said. “When we had opportunities, we hit the ball and scored runs to match any runs they scored.”

The Boro, featuring players from David Crockett, took a 3-1 lead in the second. Cody Wheeley hit a sacrifice fly to score Ethan Swift for a game-tying run. Garrett Leonard scored on a fielder’s choice and Ian Cook’s RBI single plated Caleb Bradburn.

That’s when the Raiders turned it on.

Jett Walken had two hits and scored two runs. Chandler Raleigh, Kolby Crawford, Braden Ketron and Davis each scored twice. Ketron also came on as a reliever for one inning before giving way to Jonah Leslie, who tossed three strikeouts to end the game.

“We got in a little trouble in the fifth, but we handled it,” Davis said. “We brought Jonah in to end it and he did a good job finishing it out. I’m really proud of how this team is learning each other and turning it around.”

Isaac Cook went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead The Boro. Swift was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Leonard and Blackburn each scored twice. Jobe Hanniken had an RBI double, and Nate Laws and Hayden Osburn added hits.

Cook suffered the loss. He pitched the first 2 1/3 innings before giving way to Gage Peterson. Carson Mosier threw the final two innings.

The game ended after six innings because of a league time limit.

“We fell too far behind those two innings and time got the best of us,” The Boro coach Chad Deloach said. “It’s just one of those days where the starting pitcher was doing his job, but the defense breaks down. Cook pitched a good game, but the defense broke down.

“But we’re glad to be able to play baseball and the league is great for them. It all works out in the end.”