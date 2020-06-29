Virginia-Wise promotes McCown to pitching coach

The Cavaliers on Monday announced the promotion of Joey McCown to the position, replacing Doug Bates.

McCown worked the past two spring seasons as the team’s bullpen coach and outfield coach as well as the facility coordinator for UVA Wise’s Greear Gymnasium.

“Coach McCown is a young energetic coach with great work ethic,” Cavaliers coach Hank Banner said. “During his time with us, he has shown an ability to be a solid recruiter and he is eager to bring his knowledge to our pitching staff.”

Bates, a former VHSL all-state pitcher who won three state championships before pitching professionally in the Atlanta and St. Louis organizations, spent the past 14 seasons as the Cavs’ pitching coach. He resigned after the recent shortened spring season.

McCown was a four-year starter at Alcoa where he amassed a career record of 21-5 with four saves and a 2.79 ERA. He recorded 262 strikeouts with 56 walks during his high school career.

He went on to play at East Tennessee State where he earned a degree in sports management.

McCown got his master’s degree in business administration at Lincoln Memorial. There he was a Railsplitters baseball graduate assistant, working as a bullpen coach, outfield coach and first base coach.

McCown went on to become the pitching coach for Alcoa’s varsity and junior varsity programs, the pitching coach at Maryville College and then LMU’s pitching coach.

McCown also has a year of experience as a head coach, helming the North Carolina-based All American Collegiate Baseball League’s Rowan Patriots in 2013. His team went 24-7 and won the league championship.