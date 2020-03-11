Vikings turn back rallying Tribe on baseball diamond

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett rallied from 10 runs down and put the winning run on first base before Tennessee High stemmed the bleeding to pull out a 12-11 Big 7 baseball win on a rainy Tuesday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

The Indians trailed 10-0 in the fifth inning before exploding for nine runs, but the Vikings responded with two runs in the top of the sixth. D-B tacked on two in the bottom half but left the bases loaded.

In the seventh, the Tribe put runners on first and second, but a flyout to deep center ended the game.

Derek Thurston’s bases-clearing triple highlighted the big fifth. Sam Ritz doubled and scored twice, as did Dalton Harkleroad, who also walked three times.

Harkleroad suffered the loss after giving up seven hits and six runs, two earned, in 6 2/3 innings. Jake Timbes threw two innings of relief, and Matthew Moore and Turner Stout finished the seventh.

Lance Tudor got the win for Tennessee High despite giving up eight runs.

Andrew Dingus went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Vikings. CJ Henley was 2-for-3 and scored twice, and Daniel Hicks was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Tudor had a two-run double and Mason Johns tripled and scored twice.

The Vikings won Monday’s opener 12-7 in Bristol, Tenn.

SCIENCE HILL 12, CHEROKEE 2, 5 INNINGS

JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers unloaded seven runs in the third inning and capped the mercy-rule win with three runs in the bottom of the fifth at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Leading 1-0, the Hilltoppers broke the game open. Ashton Motte got the scoring started in the third inning with an RBI double. Hunter Phillips walked with the bases loaded to make it 3-0.

After an error plated a run, Caleb Marmo singled in a run. Jack Torbett added an RBI single to make it 6-0, and Matthew Levi’s double drove in the final two runs of the frame.

Matt Newton got the Chiefs on the board in the top of the fourth inning. He hit a groundball single to center field that plated two runs to make it 8-2.

The Hilltoppers beat the Chiefs 10-1 on Monday in their season opener.

UNICOI COUNTY 3, SULLIVAN EAST 1

ERWIN — Peyton Whitson registered a dozen strikeouts and Gavyn Sawyer homered for the Blue Devils, who avenged a loss in their season opener.

Whitson gave up five hits and walked two batters. Sullivan East’s lone run came on a Perry Casaday home run.

Sawyer and Valentin Batrez each banged out two hits with also driving in a run.

DANIEL BOONE 5, ELIZABETHTON 0

GRAY — Cade Elliott struck out 10 over six innings, Gaven Jones pitched a perfect seventh and the ’Blazers one-hit the Cyclones on Monday.

Jones, Colby Backus and Ryne Haye each went 2-for-3. Brody Goodman smacked a three-run triple in a four-run Daniel Boone second.

Karson Dillard had Elizabethton’s lone hit.

SOFTBALL

HAPPY VALLEY 13, SULLIVAN CENTRAL 3, 5 INNINGS

ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Warriors parlayed seven hits, eight walks and four Lady Cougars errors into a healthy run output on their home field.

Olivia Absher drove in three runs and had a trio of stolen bases in her 2-for-4 day, and Laura Rice went 2-for-3 with two runs and a pair of walks for Happy Valley.

Abby Holt yielded five hits and two earned runs while striking out four in the five-inning win.

Taylor Roller was 2-for-2 and Jasmine Sheffield doubled in a 2-for-3 day for Sullivan Central.

SULLIVAN EAST 9, UNICOI COUNTY 6

ERWIN — Cayden Bawgus swatted a grand slam to cap a five-run seventh for the Lady Patriots, who trailed 6-4 entering the inning. All nine of East’s runs came with two outs.

Bawgus, who also doubled, finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Lexie McDuffie was 2-for-3, Kinzie Brown and Jillian Shackelford each went 2-for-4 with Shackelford’s effort including a double.

Hannah Scott gave up one run in the complete-game win.

Samantha Chavez homered, lofted a sacrifice fly and knocked in three runs for the Lady Blue Devils. Abbie Grindstaff fanned seven in going the distance.

UNAKA 12, SULLIVAN NORTH 1, 5 INNINGS

ELIZABETHTON — Alana Parsons homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Lilie Kiser doubled in her 3-for-3 day and the Lady Rangers amassed 10 hits in the Watauga Valley Conference win.

Cayden Bayless went 1-for-1 and Kendall Nash produced a hit, an RBI and two stolen bases for the Lady Golden Raiders.

BOYS SOCCER

DOBYNS-BENNETT 6, DAVID CROCKETT 0

KINGSPORT—Will Arrowood recorded a hat trick, Carter Swinney coupled a goal with two assists and the Indians thundered to a win on the pitch.

Maddox Devinney and Tobias Winkler each accounted for a goal for Dobyns-Bennett, which outshot the Pioneers 30-2. Devinney, Jackson Bass and Jerome Jarjoura each had an assist.

D-B led 4-0 at the break.