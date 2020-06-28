PHOTO GALLERY: Big crowd browses Rogersville's Vintage Market

ROGERSVILLE — Originally scheduled for April and postponed again in May, the inaugural Rogersville Vintage Market finally arrived downtown Saturday with dozens of craft and “vintage” vendors lining historic Main Street.

Visitors were greeted with almost perfect weather and a variety of booths offering everything from massages and hair care to salsa, pickles, jewelry, clothes, exotic plants, fishing lures, antiques, comic book, rare coins and a variety of arts and crafts — just to name a few.

Dessert and drink trucks were also on hand, but the public was encouraged to dine at one of the downtown eateries, which include newly opened Hollywood Hillbilly, the Hale Springs Inn, Coffee on the Kyle and Red Dog Cafe.

The Vintage Market was organized by the Rogersville Heritage Association as a “mini Heritage Days” designed to give folks something to do in the spring.

It was delayed two months due to the COVID-19 crisis, and social distancing was a priority for Saturday’s event. Booths were separated by one tent space, and the public was encouraged to wear masks and maintain a six-foot separation.