Vintage Market in Rogersville a 'mini Heritage Days'

ROGERSVILLE — Downtown Rogersville’s Vintage Market Saturday has been described as a “mini Heritage Days,” except with an almost completely different lineup of vendors.

The Vintage Market, which is a new event organized by Rogersville Heritage Association Director Melissa Nelson, runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

“I have close to 65 different vendors, and that includes those who have purchased two and three spaces to fit in all the items they’re bringing,” Nelson told the Times News Thursday. “Just like Heritage Days, this festival will take up the entire length of our historic district from Hasson Street down to Civis Bank. We’ll have three dessert and drink booths, but we’re not selling regular food because we have new restaurants downtown and we want to encourage visitors to sample what they’ve got to offer.”

Among the downtown eateries that will be open during the event is the highly anticipated new Hollywood Hillbilly as well as the Hale Springs Inn, Red Dog Cafe and Coffee on the Kyle.

Downtown retail shops will be open as well, but the main attraction will be the artists and craftsmen selling a wide variety of items.

“We’ve got everything from vintage to handmade, crafts, jewelry, yard ornaments, mixed media art, food, fruit butter. It’s just a really mixed variety,” Nelson said. “The fruit butter man planned to do some kind of a stir, so I placed him in front of Occasions on the Square to give him space for his demonstrations.”

Nelson said other types of items for sale include antiques, up-cycled, recycled, sauces, clothing, accessories, art, fishing lures, desserts, specialty drinks, succulents, garden art, tumblers, handmade soap, candles, fresh flowers, paintings, woodwork, seasonings, and salsa.

Social distancing and safety are a priority, and there is a gap between each booth to give visitors enough room to spread out and hopefully keep six feet apart.

“We expect a very large crowd,” Nelson said. “I’ve had an extremely good response to this event. The vendors have been so enthusiastic considering we’ve had to change the dates a couple of times due to the pandemic.”

Nelson added, “I thinks folks are going to be surprised by the quality of items that will be on display for sale. What I’ve seen already is absolutely gorgeous.”