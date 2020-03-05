This weekend in downtown Kingsport: Art reception, live music and more

KINGSPORT — There is a lot to do downtown this weekend, from an art opening reception to live music. Here are some suggestions for your weekend from the Downtown Kingsport Association.

THURSDAY



It’s Sip & Stroll time! Meander around downtown to take advantage of discounts and special activities at many businesses.

Some options include:

THE WOODEN HANGER BOUTIQUE: GRAND OPENING

The Wooden Hanger Boutique is hosting a grand opening at their new location during Sip & Stroll — Thursday, March 5 from 5pm-8pm!

What: Grab yours friends and go shop with them! They're showing off the new store and spring inventory. The first 50 customers will receive swag bags, there will be discounts (buy more save more), additional giveaways throughout the evening, and catered refreshments from Braedens Barbeque.

When: Begins 5 p.m.

Where: 225 E. Market St.

IMPRESSIONS FINE ART: OPENING RECEPTION

What: Stop by Impressions Fine Art during Thursday's Sip & Stroll for an opening reception for new work by Patti Lawrence — "All the Wonderful Things.”

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 246 Broad St.

HIGH VOLTAGE & KING'S SPORT AXE HOUSE

What & When: Indoor room at High Voltage is open starting at 5 p.m. Stop by and get a beverage from the Fuse Box. Axes will fly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at King's Sport Axe House. Book your lanes ahead of time at KingsSportAxeHouse.com and make sure you receive a confirmation email.

Where: 101 Cherokee St., Suite 20 & 30

THE TRADING SHOPPEES ON BROAD

What: Cheers! It's Sangria time. Join The Trading Shoppees on Broad during Sip & Stroll for live music, several vendors on-site, Munch on Market pop-up and catering, beverages for all ages.

When: Begins 5 p.m.

Where: 229 Broad St.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE: DONNIE & THE DRY HEAVERS JAM SESSION

What: Donnie and the Dry Heavers are back for another Thursday night set. Expect to here some incredible tunes from this top notch local jam band. Hear their originals, the classic covers, and who knows what else from Donnie and The Dry Heavers. Come enjoy steamed deli sandwiches, the best variety of Craft Beer in the area, and great tunes.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 151 E. Main St., Suite 1.

FRIDAY

FIRST BROAD STREET UMC: MISSION CELEBRATION

What: First Broad Street UMC will host its annual Mission Celebration Friday through Sunday. Registration is required for this event that, designed to enable you to celebrate God's faithfulness to the world through First Broad Street and allow you to vision where God is leading us into ministry in the days ahead. Leading in the weekend event as Keynote Speakers are Bishop David Graves and Rev. Dr. Kim Reisman. For a full schedule or to register, please visit fbsumc.org (under the ‘About’ section, click on ‘Special Events’).

When: March 6 - March 8, 2020

Where: 100 E. Church Circle

HIGH VOLTAGE & KING'S SPORT AXE HOUSE

What & When: Indoor room at High Voltage is open starting at 5 p.m. Stop by and get a beverage from the Fuse Box. Axes will fly from 5pm-10pm at King's Sport Axe House. Book your lanes ahead of time at KingsSportAxeHouse.com and make sure you receive a confirmation email.

Where: 101 Cherokee St., Suites 20 and 30

SATURDAY

HOMETOWN COTTAGE 1771: KOKEDAMA WORKSHOP

Pre-registration required, deadline is today. Call (606) 671-1093 or email [email protected] to register.

What: Learn how to create these unique, one of a kind, original creations that make wonderful gifts for all those special days. These are long lasting living works of art that bring nature indoors and can beautify any room in your home. Cost: $40 — covers all supplies, instruction, and a gorgeous piece to take home.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 316 Broad St., Suite 102.

BAYS MOUNTAIN BREWING COMPANY: BOB ROSS & PINTS

Tickes required, cost; $25 each. Cash or credit accepted at the door; however, you must email or message to reserve your spot. You can choose any colors.

WHAT: Not only do you get to paint a landscape, but also get a glass of beer or cider for those over the age of 21. Don't drink? No problem. They also offer cream soda on tap. As always, everything will be provided to complete a masterpiece.

When: 1 p.m.

Where:154 Commerce St.

HIGH VOLTAGE & KING'S SPORT AXE HOUSE

What & When: Indoor room at High Voltage is open starting at 3 p.m. Stop by and get a beverage from the Fuse Box. Axes will fly from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at King's Sport Axe House. Book your lanes ahead of time at KingsSportAxeHouse.com and make sure you receive a confirmation email!

Where: 101 Cherokee St., Suties 20 and 30.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE: LIVE MUSIC FROM THE WELL DOGS

What & When: Come on out and enjoy a beer, sandwich and tunes at Model City Tap House. Music from The Well Dogs starts at 7 p.m.

Where: 151 E. Main St., Suite 1.