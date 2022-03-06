KINGSPORT — In 1935, the Kingsport Times News editorial page recommended in a banner headline: “Chamber of Commerce Needed” for Model City.
It would be another 12 years before the venerated newspaper’s seminal suggestion would become a reality.
Soon after J. Fred Johnson’s death in 1944, the Progress Edition championed again the idea and the need for a Chamber of Commerce.
Until that point, Johnson, the “Father of Kingsport,” was lauded as a “one-man Chamber of Commerce.”
Kingsport’s founder had been instrumental in making Kingsport a diversified industrial town and in creating a bustling urban center in the heart of Appalachia.
On May 22, 1947, to build upon Johnson’s legacy, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce was officially chartered.
Flash forward 75 years and the Kingsport Chamber today in 2022 stands as a vibrant and thriving organization that makes a significant and profound impact on Kingsport’s economy, culture and quality of life.
“This community revolves around our Chamber of Commerce,” former Kingsport Mayor and Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member Jeanette Blazier once said.
Former Mayor Dennis Phillips, a Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member and local business owner, echoed Blazier’s sentiments when he commented: “if you want to get something done, involve the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.”
For nearly eight decades, this membership based nonprofit has been intricately involved in a number of city projects and community developments, most notably serving as the voice and protector of business.
The theme for the yearlong celebration is “75 Years of Excellence! Honoring the Past — Celebrating the Present — Building the Future.”
“I congratulate the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce on their 75th Anniversary,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull. “Not only does the Chamber represent Kingsport businesses in an outstanding fashion, but they do great things daily to bring our community together. The Chamber is always doing something positive to promote Kingsport and community spirit. The city of Kingsport is proud to partner with the Chamber and we look forward to many more productive years of working together.”
“It truly is quite the milestone to celebrate 75 years,” said Miles Burdine, Kingsport Chamber president and CEO.
“All we do and have accomplished in these 75 great years would not have been possible without the tremendous support of our business community and city leadership. We remain most grateful to our members and community partners for their unwavering support as we continue to champion business and grow our city.”
The Kingsport Chamber has a number of events planned to mark the 75-year occasion, including a breakfast honoring past board chairs and presidents, a member appreciation affair, a kids event and a 75-year celebratory gala featuring the Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra.
In addition, the organization plans several marketing efforts and special recognitions throughout the year to promote the milestone.
“It’s important we recognize and honor those leaders who have gone before us and who established and built the Kingsport Chamber,” said Bob Feagins, Kingsport Chamber executive director of communications and development.
“And it’s equally as critical we thank those businesses and members of today who are maintaining and growing our economy and who are building our future. We have several events and marketing activities planned to commemorate this significant milestone that will celebrate our members past, present and future while also bringing notable visibility to the impact this organization makes on our community.”
In the 1935 editorial, the newspaper opined: “Every year we are led to see more clearly the distinct need for such an organization here. A Chamber of Commerce could look after the interests of the local business places and industries in a number of ways.”
The Kingsport Chamber’s role to first and foremost promote and protect business continues today and the organization is proud to celebrate that mission.
A 75-year committee has been formed and is helping to spearhead the commemorative effort.
Honorary chairs include: Ken Maness (representing the past), a Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member, a past Kingsport Chamber president and the retired general manager of Cumulus Broadcasting; Russ Rogers (representing the present), 2022 Kingsport Chamber chair and general manager with Honda Kingsport; Ashley Shutt (representing the immediate future), president and creative director of ARO Creative; Samantha Culbertson (representing the immediate future), owner of Push the Pixels; and Ethan and Nora Owen (representing the distant future), fourth grade and first grade students at George Washington Elementary School and owners of Ethan and Nora’s Fresh Squeeze.
The Kingsport Chamber is composed of two non-profit organizations: the Kingsport Chamber Foundation (501)(c)(3) and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce (501)(c)(6).
The Kingsport Chamber Foundation manages, promotes, supports and assists a number of charitable, educational, environmental, leadership, quality of life and wellness programs that have a tremendous impact on the Kingsport community.
Award-winning programs of the Kingsport Chamber Foundation include: Communications & Development; Downtown Concert Series; Downtown Kingsport Association; Education & Workforce Development; Fun Fest; Healthy Kingsport; Keep Kingsport Beautiful; Kingsport Leadership Programs (Leadership Kingsport, PEAK Young Professionals, S.C.R.E.A.M.! and S.H.O.U.T.!® Youth Leadership); Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE); Move to Kingsport; Santa Train; Tennessee/Virginia Scholars; and Visit Kingsport.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to utilize resources and focus efforts on enhancing a strong and viable business environment for the Kingsport area.
Award-winning programs of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce include: Communications & Development; Government Relations; and Membership.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce has nearly 1,000 members.