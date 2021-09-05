From staff reports
JOHNSON CITY — The Southside Neighborhood Organization will hold the 31st Tree Streets Yard Sale and Fundraiser on Sept. 11.
Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. This year, the organizers request that attendees wear masks.
sale takes in 35-block neighborhood
The yard sale will be held rain or shine. The area of the sale encompasses the 35-block neighborhood known as the “Tree Streets,” bounded by University Parkway, West Walnut Street and South Roan Street in south Johnson City.
More than 100 sellers
Over its 30 years, the yard sale has grown from a handful of neighbors to nearly 150 sellers. With its growth, the yard sale has become an important annual fundraising opportunity for local churches, charities, and student groups. In past years, some of these nonprofit groups have included the Philanthropic Educational Organization, Higher Education for Women, Compassionate Friends of Tennessee Valley, HIV Network, and the Unicoi Animal Shelter.
food will be available too
In addition to great yard sale finds, many participants offer delicious home-cooked foods, including breakfast, lunch, desserts, and cold drinks.
The Southside Neighborhood Organization provides clean, portable restrooms at Veterans Park beside South Side School. Public restrooms are available at Powell Square Park.