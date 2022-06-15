ALL-REGION 2D TEAMS
Player of the Year
Carly Compton, Tazewell
Coach of the Year
Allison Shortt, Wise Central
First Team
Pitcher—Carly Compton, Tazewell, Fr.
Pitcher—Bayleigh Allison, Wise Central, Sr.
Pitcher—Abby Davidson, Gate City, Sr.
First Base—Savannah Monroe, Gate City, Jr.
Second Base—Taylor Webb, Richlands, Sr.
Third Base—Lexi Baker, Wise Central, Jr.
Shortstop—Makayla Bays, Gate City, So.
Catcher—Alyssa Lee, Richlands, Sr.
Outfield—Taylor Cochran, Wise Central, Jr.
Outfield—Addie Gibson, Gate City jr.
Outfield—Aubree Whitt, Marion, Fr.
Designated Player—K.K. Baker, Gate City, Jr.
At-large—Carrie Patrick, Virginia High, Jr.
At-large—Braelynn Strouth, Ridgeview, So.
Second Team
Pitcher—Ann Rife, Richlands, So.
Pitcher—Elana Williams, Marion, Sr.
Pitcher—Caiti Hill, Ridgeview, So.
Pitcher—Kylee Thompson, Graham, Sr.
Pitcher—Maddie Brystek, Marion, Sr.
Pitcher—Aidan James, Virginia High, Jr.
First Base—Madison Gillespie, Tazewell, So.
Second Base—Maddie Fleming, Ridgeview, Fr.
Third Base—Rachel Rife, Richlands, Sr.
Shortstop—Kat Hopkins, Wise Central, Sr.
Catcher—Kady Davidson, Gate City, So.
Outfield—Chloe Perkins, Richlands, Sr.
Outfield—Jayden Kilinski, Virginia High, Jr.
Outfield—Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, Sr.
Designated Player—Chris Flannagan, Graham, Jr.
At-large—Hannah Jo McReynolds, John Battle, Jr.
At-large—Aidan James, Virginia High, Jr.
ALL-REGION 1D TEAMS
Player of the Year
Taylor Perry, Eastside
Coach of the Year
Suzi Atwood, Eastside
First Team
Pitcher—Tinley Hamilton, Eastside, Sr.
Pitcher—Abigail Street, Patrick Henry, Sr.
Pitcher—Lara McClanahan, Honaker, Sr.
First Base—Kenzie Franklin, J.I. Burton, Sr.
Second Base—Alexis Horne, Lebanon, Sr.
Third Base—Tabby Ball, Honaker, Sr.
Shortstop—Morgan Varney, Lebanon, Jr.
Catcher—Caroline Hayden, Northwood, Sr.
Outfield—Taylor Perry, Eastside, Sr.
Outfield—Maddie Lowe, Northwood, So.
Outfield—Emily O’Quinn, Grundy, So.
Designated Player—Gracie Turner, Rye Cove, So.
At-large—Braelyn Hall, Eastside, Fr.
At-large—Candice Miller, Rural Retreat, Sr.
Second Team
Pitcher—Erin Rasnake, Lebanon, So.
Pitcher—Jordan Mooney, J.I. Burton, Fr.
Pitcher—Cami Debusk, Northwood, Sr.
Pitcher—Eden Muncy, Thomas Walker, So.
First Base—Mally Jessee, Lebanon, Sr.
Second Base—Kaylee Compton, Grundy, Jr.
Third Base—Payton Monahan, Patrick Henry, Sr.
Shortstop—Kenzie Hood, Rye Cove, Fr.
Catcher—Leci Sensabaugh, Eastside, Sr.
Outfield—Lily Gray, Lebanon, Sr.
Outfield—A’nyah Hollinger, J.I. Burton
Outfield—Haley Whitlow, Rural Retreat, So.
Outfield—Riley Hart, Honaker, Jr.
Designated Player—Kiley Ray, Honaker, Fr.
At-large—Gracie Greer, Thomas Walker, Jr.
At-large—Madie Deskins, Twin Valley, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Grundy—Savannah Clevinger, Madeline Yates, Jessica Looney.
Honaker—Aubee Brown, Emma Ray, Josie McGlothlin.
J.I. Burton—Kylee Sturgill.
Castlewood—Madison Sutherland, Shea Phillips.
Twin Valley—Kamryn Vance.
Chilhowie—Shayla Rowland.
Holston—Molly Turner.
Lebanon—Madison Hill.
ALL-MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT TEAMS
Player of the Year
Makayla Bays, Gate City
Coach of the Year
Allison Shortt, Wise Central
First Team
Pitcher—Abby Davidson, Gate City, Sr.
Pitcher—Bayleigh Allison, Wise Central, Sr.
Pitcher—Caiti Hill, Ridgeview, So.
First Base—Savannah Monroe, Gate City, Jr.
Second Base—Maddie Fleming, Ridgeview, Fr.
Third Base—Kendel Yates, Abingdon, Jr.
Shortstop—Makayla Bays, Gate City, So.
Catcher—Kady Davidson, Gate City, Jr.
Catcher—Addison Toney, Union, So.
Outfield—Addie Gibson, Gate City, Jr.
Outfield—Taylor Cochran, Wise Central, Jr.
Outfield—Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, Jr.
Designated Player—K.K. Baker, Gate City, Jr.
At-large—Hanna Jo McReynolds, John Battle, Sr.
At-large—Braelyn Strough, Ridgeview, So.
Second Team
Pitcher—Jordan Roulette-Wheeler, John Battle, Jr.
Pitcher—Hanna Dillard, Abingdon, So.
Pitcher—Ava Collingsworth, Union, So.
First Base—Baylee Collins, Wise Central, Sr.
Second Base—Jill Sturgill, Wise Central, Sr.
Third Base—Lexi Baker, Wise Central, Jr.
Shortstop—Kat Hopkins, Wise Central, Sr.
Catcher—Emily Sturgill, Wise Central, Jr.
Outfield—Hannah Mullins, Union, Jr.
Outfield—Alyssa Kate Wallace, John Battle, Jr.
Outfield—Natalier Collins, John Battle, Fr.
Designated Player—Sydney Nunley, Abingdon, Sr.
Designated Player—Saylor Baldwin, John Battle, Jr.
At-large—Chloe Calton, Lee High, So.
At-large—Megan Day, Union, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Ridgeview—Maggie Grant, Jr., Claudia Stanley, Jr.
Abingdon—Ally Yeary, Sr., Iyana Smith, So., Alyssa Lindsey, Fr.
John Battle—Alexis Balthis, Sr., Keeley Smith, Fr.
Union—Kylee Castle, Fr.; Alyiah Davidson, Fr.
Lee High—Kamrin Bishop, Sr.: Emma Fortner, So.
Wise Central—Lauren Jackson, So., Gracie Mullins, So.
Gate City—Rylee Blevins, So.
ALL-CUMBERLAND DISTRICT TEAMS
Player of the Year
Taylor Perry, Eastside
Coach of the Year
Suzi Atwood, Eastside
First Team
Pitcher—Tinley Hamilton, Eastside
Pitcher—Jordan Mooney, J.I. Burton
Pitcher—Eden Muncy, Thomas Walker
First Base—Kenzie Franklin, J.I. Burton
Second Base—Kylee Sturgill, J.I. Burton
Third Base—Madison Sutherland, Castlewood
Shortstop—Kenzie Hood, Rye Cove
Catcher—Leci Sensabaugh, Eastside
Outfield—Taylor Perry, Eastside
Outfield—A’nyah Hollinger, J.I. Burton
Outfield—Shea Phillips, Castlewood
Designated Player—Gracie Turner, Rye Cove
At-large—Braylen Hall, Eastside
At-large—Gracee Greer, Thomas Walker
Utility—Lexie Rhoten, Rye Cove
Utility—Alexis Austin, Twin Springs
Second Team
Pitcher—Rheagan Waldon, Rye Cove
Pitcher—Jess Burke, Twin Springs
Pitcher—Kimber Amos, Castlewood
Pitcher—Megan Dougherty, Twin Springs
First Base—Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker
Second Base—Ryleigh Gillenwater, Twin Springs
Third Base—Emmaleigh Banks, Eastside
Shortstop—Kinley Taylor, J.I. Burton
Catcher—Serena Sergent, J.I. Burton
Outfield—Sara Byrd, Rye Cove
Outfield—Caylea Ellis, Thomas Walker
Outfield—Savannah Stanley, Eastside
Designated Player—Savannah Adams, J.I Burton
Utility—Rylee Lawson, Thomas Walker
Honorable Mention
Castlewood—Bri Phillips, Alexis Mullins.
J.I. Burton—Jordan Mullins, Maci Sensabaugh, Kari Durham.
Twin Springs—Gracie Gibson, Mary Pascual.
Rye Cove—Olivia Edwards, Elizabeth Rollins, Jasmine Stanley.
Thomas Walker—Kaytee Livesay.
Eastside—Reagan McCoy, Haley Day, Rylie Bower.