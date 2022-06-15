softball logo

ALL-REGION 2D TEAMS

Player of the Year

Carly Compton, Tazewell

Coach of the Year

Allison Shortt, Wise Central

First Team

Pitcher—Carly Compton, Tazewell, Fr.

Pitcher—Bayleigh Allison, Wise Central, Sr.

Pitcher—Abby Davidson, Gate City, Sr.

First Base—Savannah Monroe, Gate City, Jr.

Second Base—Taylor Webb, Richlands, Sr.

Third Base—Lexi Baker, Wise Central, Jr.

Shortstop—Makayla Bays, Gate City, So.

Catcher—Alyssa Lee, Richlands, Sr.

Outfield—Taylor Cochran, Wise Central, Jr.

Outfield—Addie Gibson, Gate City jr.

Outfield—Aubree Whitt, Marion, Fr.

Designated Player—K.K. Baker, Gate City, Jr.

At-large—Carrie Patrick, Virginia High, Jr.

At-large—Braelynn Strouth, Ridgeview, So.

Second Team

Pitcher—Ann Rife, Richlands, So.

Pitcher—Elana Williams, Marion, Sr.

Pitcher—Caiti Hill, Ridgeview, So.

Pitcher—Kylee Thompson, Graham, Sr.

Pitcher—Maddie Brystek, Marion, Sr.

Pitcher—Aidan James, Virginia High, Jr.

First Base—Madison Gillespie, Tazewell, So.

Second Base—Maddie Fleming, Ridgeview, Fr.

Third Base—Rachel Rife, Richlands, Sr.

Shortstop—Kat Hopkins, Wise Central, Sr.

Catcher—Kady Davidson, Gate City, So.

Outfield—Chloe Perkins, Richlands, Sr.

Outfield—Jayden Kilinski, Virginia High, Jr.

Outfield—Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, Sr.

Designated Player—Chris Flannagan, Graham, Jr.

At-large—Hannah Jo McReynolds, John Battle, Jr.

At-large—Aidan James, Virginia High, Jr.

ALL-REGION 1D TEAMS

Player of the Year

Taylor Perry, Eastside

Coach of the Year

Suzi Atwood, Eastside

First Team

Pitcher—Tinley Hamilton, Eastside, Sr.

Pitcher—Abigail Street, Patrick Henry, Sr.

Pitcher—Lara McClanahan, Honaker, Sr.

First Base—Kenzie Franklin, J.I. Burton, Sr.

Second Base—Alexis Horne, Lebanon, Sr.

Third Base—Tabby Ball, Honaker, Sr.

Shortstop—Morgan Varney, Lebanon, Jr.

Catcher—Caroline Hayden, Northwood, Sr.

Outfield—Taylor Perry, Eastside, Sr.

Outfield—Maddie Lowe, Northwood, So.

Outfield—Emily O’Quinn, Grundy, So.

Designated Player—Gracie Turner, Rye Cove, So.

At-large—Braelyn Hall, Eastside, Fr.

At-large—Candice Miller, Rural Retreat, Sr.

Second Team

Pitcher—Erin Rasnake, Lebanon, So.

Pitcher—Jordan Mooney, J.I. Burton, Fr.

Pitcher—Cami Debusk, Northwood, Sr.

Pitcher—Eden Muncy, Thomas Walker, So.

First Base—Mally Jessee, Lebanon, Sr.

Second Base—Kaylee Compton, Grundy, Jr.

Third Base—Payton Monahan, Patrick Henry, Sr.

Shortstop—Kenzie Hood, Rye Cove, Fr.

Catcher—Leci Sensabaugh, Eastside, Sr.

Outfield—Lily Gray, Lebanon, Sr.

Outfield—A’nyah Hollinger, J.I. Burton

Outfield—Haley Whitlow, Rural Retreat, So.

Outfield—Riley Hart, Honaker, Jr.

Designated Player—Kiley Ray, Honaker, Fr.

At-large—Gracie Greer, Thomas Walker, Jr.

At-large—Madie Deskins, Twin Valley, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Grundy—Savannah Clevinger, Madeline Yates, Jessica Looney.

Honaker—Aubee Brown, Emma Ray, Josie McGlothlin.

J.I. Burton—Kylee Sturgill.

Castlewood—Madison Sutherland, Shea Phillips.

Twin Valley—Kamryn Vance.

Chilhowie—Shayla Rowland.

Holston—Molly Turner.

Lebanon—Madison Hill.

ALL-MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT TEAMS

Player of the Year

Makayla Bays, Gate City

Coach of the Year

Allison Shortt, Wise Central

First Team

Pitcher—Abby Davidson, Gate City, Sr.

Pitcher—Bayleigh Allison, Wise Central, Sr.

Pitcher—Caiti Hill, Ridgeview, So.

First Base—Savannah Monroe, Gate City, Jr.

Second Base—Maddie Fleming, Ridgeview, Fr.

Third Base—Kendel Yates, Abingdon, Jr.

Shortstop—Makayla Bays, Gate City, So.

Catcher—Kady Davidson, Gate City, Jr.

Catcher—Addison Toney, Union, So.

Outfield—Addie Gibson, Gate City, Jr.

Outfield—Taylor Cochran, Wise Central, Jr.

Outfield—Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, Jr.

Designated Player—K.K. Baker, Gate City, Jr.

At-large—Hanna Jo McReynolds, John Battle, Sr.

At-large—Braelyn Strough, Ridgeview, So.

Second Team

Pitcher—Jordan Roulette-Wheeler, John Battle, Jr.

Pitcher—Hanna Dillard, Abingdon, So.

Pitcher—Ava Collingsworth, Union, So.

First Base—Baylee Collins, Wise Central, Sr.

Second Base—Jill Sturgill, Wise Central, Sr.

Third Base—Lexi Baker, Wise Central, Jr.

Shortstop—Kat Hopkins, Wise Central, Sr.

Catcher—Emily Sturgill, Wise Central, Jr.

Outfield—Hannah Mullins, Union, Jr.

Outfield—Alyssa Kate Wallace, John Battle, Jr.

Outfield—Natalier Collins, John Battle, Fr.

Designated Player—Sydney Nunley, Abingdon, Sr.

Designated Player—Saylor Baldwin, John Battle, Jr.

At-large—Chloe Calton, Lee High, So.

At-large—Megan Day, Union, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Ridgeview—Maggie Grant, Jr., Claudia Stanley, Jr.

Abingdon—Ally Yeary, Sr., Iyana Smith, So., Alyssa Lindsey, Fr.

John Battle—Alexis Balthis, Sr., Keeley Smith, Fr.

Union—Kylee Castle, Fr.; Alyiah Davidson, Fr.

Lee High—Kamrin Bishop, Sr.: Emma Fortner, So.

Wise Central—Lauren Jackson, So., Gracie Mullins, So.

Gate City—Rylee Blevins, So.

ALL-CUMBERLAND DISTRICT TEAMS

Player of the Year

Taylor Perry, Eastside

Coach of the Year

Suzi Atwood, Eastside

First Team

Pitcher—Tinley Hamilton, Eastside

Pitcher—Jordan Mooney, J.I. Burton

Pitcher—Eden Muncy, Thomas Walker

First Base—Kenzie Franklin, J.I. Burton

Second Base—Kylee Sturgill, J.I. Burton

Third Base—Madison Sutherland, Castlewood

Shortstop—Kenzie Hood, Rye Cove

Catcher—Leci Sensabaugh, Eastside

Outfield—Taylor Perry, Eastside

Outfield—A’nyah Hollinger, J.I. Burton

Outfield—Shea Phillips, Castlewood

Designated Player—Gracie Turner, Rye Cove

At-large—Braylen Hall, Eastside

At-large—Gracee Greer, Thomas Walker

Utility—Lexie Rhoten, Rye Cove

Utility—Alexis Austin, Twin Springs

Second Team

Pitcher—Rheagan Waldon, Rye Cove

Pitcher—Jess Burke, Twin Springs

Pitcher—Kimber Amos, Castlewood

Pitcher—Megan Dougherty, Twin Springs

First Base—Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker

Second Base—Ryleigh Gillenwater, Twin Springs

Third Base—Emmaleigh Banks, Eastside

Shortstop—Kinley Taylor, J.I. Burton

Catcher—Serena Sergent, J.I. Burton

Outfield—Sara Byrd, Rye Cove

Outfield—Caylea Ellis, Thomas Walker

Outfield—Savannah Stanley, Eastside

Designated Player—Savannah Adams, J.I Burton

Utility—Rylee Lawson, Thomas Walker

Honorable Mention

Castlewood—Bri Phillips, Alexis Mullins.

J.I. Burton—Jordan Mullins, Maci Sensabaugh, Kari Durham.

Twin Springs—Gracie Gibson, Mary Pascual.

Rye Cove—Olivia Edwards, Elizabeth Rollins, Jasmine Stanley.

Thomas Walker—Kaytee Livesay.

Eastside—Reagan McCoy, Haley Day, Rylie Bower.

