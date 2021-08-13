The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to participate in the Scorpion 5K to be held Sunday, Sept. 5.
The 5K will begin at 6 p.m. at the sheriff’s office located at 140 Blountville Bypass.
Participants will compete for the top three female and male awards in each age category as well as the top overall female and male finisher. Early registration is $30 and ends on Aug. 27.
Race day registration is $35.
Proceeds from the event will go to buy much-needed equipment and safety gear for the SCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team.
The SWAT team is a designated law enforcement team whose members must be trained and equipped to resolve critical incidents involving a threat to public safety which would otherwise exceed the capabilities of traditional law enforcement first responders and investigative units.
The SCSO team covers a county of 430 square miles with a population over 156,000. The team responds to high-risk incidents which include: search warrants, barricaded subjects, hostage situations, high-risk suspects, dignitary details, or other situations that may arise.
The team also supports and assists municipalities within the county along with neighboring agencies. Over the past several years, the SCSO SWAT team has been called on and utilized in numerous high risk and dangerous situations.
For more information on the event, or to register, visit the following link: https://fb.me/e/15EW6o2n6