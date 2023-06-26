USO cast

Jessica Shelton, Lucas Schmidt, Mika Hoilman, Sarah Sanders and Josh Baldwin bring WJRT to life.

 GREGG PERRY

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents the ever-popular 1940s USA Radio Show (formerly called the 1940s USO Show) July 7-16 at the theater located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Just as America entered World War II, radio airwaves served as a key source of entertainment and news for families on the home front, as well as entertainment for the troops at home and overseas. Experience what it’s like to be a part of a live studio audience during a recording of a radio show being broadcasted around the world. All the fun and entertainment includes singing, dancing, skits, commercials and more.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you