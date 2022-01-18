Johnson City police have arrested an 18-year-old Johnson City resident and charged him with attempted second-degree murder.
Ja’Mika Beard was arrested on a Washington County Criminal Court presentment charging him with attempted second- degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated assault.
According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, the arrest was made Dec. 14 after the investigation of a shooting incident that occurred on Dec. 1 in the area of West Eighth Avenue and Montgomery Street.
“During the investigation, it was discovered that Ja’Mika Beard entered the victims’ vehicle and presented a firearm,” the JCPD said in the news release.
“Mr. Beard then shot the passenger of the vehicle in their hand, and the driver of the vehicle in their torso,” the release continued.
Beard was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. His next court date is pending.