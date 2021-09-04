KINGSPORT — Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Aug. 19 in the 1000 block of West Sullivan Street, according to information released Saturday morning by the Kingsport Police Department.
Jaylen Blye was reported as a missing juvenile to the KPD on Aug. 25.
While Detectives have no reason to suspect foul play at this time, every possible effort is being made to locate him.
Blye is Black, five-feet four-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him or may know his current whereabouts is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us