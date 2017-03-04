SORBA Tri-Cities to host pint night fundraiser for local trails

The event is a fundraiser for new trails at Winged Deer Park and Tannery Knobs in Johnson City.

Trail construction is underway at Winged Deer Park, and Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park is in the design phase, with construction scheduled to begin this spring.

“We are excited for the opportunity to help provide these unique outdoor experiences in the Tri-Cities and to bring the community together for two great causes and celebrate mountain bike culture,” says SORBA Tri-Cities President Jerry Greer.

The evening will start with the viewing of the short mountain biking film “unReal,” followed by live local music. The event will feature incredible craft beers brewed on site, raffle drawings throughout the evening for prizes, and an impressive silent auction. All proceeds will benefit Winged Deer and Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Parks.

SORBA Tri-Cities, an IMBA (International Mountain Bike Association) chapter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is an advocacy organization dedicated to the enhancement of mountain biking and the preservation of and access to trails across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Its stewardship work extends to Warriors Path State Park, Bays Mountain Park, Sugar Hollow Park, Hampton Watershed Trails, and Steele Creek Park.