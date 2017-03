Wise County and City of Norton Public Schools dismissed at 10:30 a.m. and the Wise County Courthouse closed at 12:30 p.m.

Kentucky Utilities' Old Dominion Power Co. reported power outages primarily in the western end of the county, affecting 78 customers north of Norton, 2,393 customers in the Appalachia area, and 2,637 customers in the Big Stone Gap area.