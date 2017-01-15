Property owners thrilled that public water is coming to Fairview area

The project would start and then be dropped. People would try to get public water to the area but were never successful. Then a group of residents decided to try again. Dishman found out that every application for water had to be notarized, so he got himself a notary license.

The group went door to door in the neighborhood and asked people to fill out applications for public water. Dishman said that helped get the project off the ground once again.

Some residents of that area currently get their water from a spring located off Sulfur Spring Valley Drive near Duffield. The spring is located off a bumpy gravel road next to an old log cabin.

A hodgepodge of tubes, guttering and pipes carries the spring water down to the end of the road and out a tube into a creek. Residents go to this spring for any water need, as evidenced by a discarded yellow milk jug found lying beside the creek. The water from the spring has been tested and found to have high levels of E. coli.

So when the announcement came last week that the Scott County Public Service Authority had received nearly $7 million in funding to extend public water to the area, Dishman was thrilled.

“I am really elated,” he said.

The Scott County PSA announced Wednesday it will build 18 miles of water lines, install 95 water meters, three fire hydrants and other needed equipment in the Fairview area at a cost of $6,920,000. Much of the funding will come in the form of a loan from the USDA ($4,801,000) while the rest will be covered by grants from various agencies.

The funding for this project is unique in that the PSA, along with using grants, refinanced existing debt in order to finance the new loan.

According to Darien Music, an engineer with Crossroads Engineering LLC, one of the companies working on the project, the final design will begin immediately. Advertising for construction bids will begin in the middle of 2018 with work expected to begin in the fall of 2018.

Much of the construction will take place on public right of ways and very little will be on private property.

A water main already runs down a portion of Fairview Drive, so the new mains will be connected to that line. All the water will come from the Duffield water system.

Valves are placed every 2,000 feet on water mains, which means the PSA could offer water to residents even as construction continues on the lines. All construction could be wrapped up within a year.

“We’re looking at different strategies to try and expedite the construction,” Music said. “We’re going to do all we can to get this installed as quick as possible.”