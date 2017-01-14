Many government offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 

Kingsport City Hall and all city offices will be closed Monday. There will no change to trash routes.

The Demolition Landfill will be closed.

The Senior Center, Renaissance Center and Carousel will be closed Monday.

Parks and recreation buildings (Allandale, Civic Center, V.O. Dobbins, Lynn View) will be closed for the holiday. City parks will remain open.

Bays Mountain Park will be open on a normal schedule.

The Kingsport Public Library will be closed Monday.

KATS (Kingsport Area Transit System) will not operate.

All Sullivan County offices will be closed Monday.

Sullivan County library branches will be closed.

Waste Management and Republic Services routes will be collected on a regular schedule.

All Hawkins County offices will be closed Monday.

Rogersville city offices will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash collection routes will be picked up Tuesday. Residents are asked to have garbage to the curb by 7 a.m.

Hawkins County library branches will be closed Monday.

Surgoinsville, Mount Carmel and Church Hill offices will all be open Monday.

Johnson City offices will be closed Monday. There will be no change to trash or recycling collection.

Washington County offices will be closed Monday.

In Virginia, Scott County offices will be closed Monday.

Gate City offices will be open Monday.

Wise County offices will be closed Monday.

Big Stone Gap offices will be closed Monday. Trash collection will be on a normal schedule.

Norton offices will be closed Monday. Regular trash pickups are scheduled. Residents are asked to have garbage to the curb by 8 a.m. Recycling will be picked up Tuesday.

Wise offices will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Coeburn offices will be closed Monday. There will be no change to trash pickup.

Appalachia offices will be closed. There will be no change to trash pickup.

Lee County offices will be closed Monday.

Jonesville offices will be closed Monday. There will be no change to trash pickup.

Pennington Gap offices will be closed Monday. Trash routes will be picked up on Tuesday.