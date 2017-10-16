AAA: Gas prices fall for fourth-straight week

Gas prices dropped across the state for the fourth consecutive week last week, with more discounts expected this week, AAA says.

“Motorists have enjoyed a month-long plunge at the pump, after prices skyrocketed because of hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, in a press release. “Oil and wholesale gasoline prices inched higher last week, but not high enough to stop the downward trend at the pump just yet. Retail prices are still inflated by a little more than 10 cents, thanks to the hurricanes. So motorists should expect another round of discounts this week.”

Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.31 on Sunday, dropping 8 cents during the past week. The biggest weekly discounts were seen in Cleveland (-12 cents), Johnson City (-12 cents) and Chattanooga (-10 cents), according to AAA.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.42), Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.34) and Memphis ($2.30), AAA reports. The least expensive averages are in Chattanooga ($2.25) and the Tri-Cities ($2.27).

Even though gas prices in Tennessee have fallen 27 cents over the past month, AAA reports that the state average is still 19 cents more than this time last year, when the average was $2.12 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of gas was $2.47 on Sunday, about 22 cents more than a year ago according to AAA.

