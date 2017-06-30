Gas prices fall to 12-year low

Tennessee has the nation’s sixth-lowest daily average price for gasoline, according to a press release from AAA.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville, Memphis and Clarksville/Hopkinsville, while the least expensive averages are in Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities.

Since June 1, gas prices in the state averaged $2.07, the lowest price since 2005, and 9 cents less than the same period last year. In the Tri-Cities, the average gas price is $1.99.

Nationally, gas prices have averaged $2.33 this year, compared to last year’s average of $2.35.