Grandfather Presents... the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year

Grandfather Mountain and Mast General Store present celebrated athlete, author, speaker and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Jennifer Pharr Davis.

As part of the in “Grandfather Presents” lecture series, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will host the presentation at the Grandfather Mountain Nature Museum from 6 to 8 p.m., June 22. The cost is $20 to attend (free for Bridge Club members). Space is limited, and registration is required.

Davis has logged more than 12,000 miles on six different continents, including thru-hikes of the Pacific Crest Trail, the Colorado Trail, Vermont’s Long Trail, numerous trails in Europe and the Appalachian Trail three times.

In 2011, Davis wanted to test her physical limits. With the help of her husband, Brew, and a dedicated group of friends, she set the fastest known time (male or female) on the Appalachian Trail by hiking 47 miles a day for 46 days straight.

During her presentation, Davis will be sharing slides and stories, answering questions and reading excerpts from her books that focus on the inspiration she finds in nature.

“She will talk about how the trail has challenged, changed and deepened her understanding of herself,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education and natural resources for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that oversees the Linville, N.C.-based nature preserve and attraction. “You will leave feeling encouraged to revel in nature and embrace the wonder-filled opportunities that await you.”

She will also be selling and signing books after the program. For her adventures, Davis has been featured in “The New York Times,” “Washington Post,” NPR’s “Talk of the Nation,” ESPN and the “CBS Early Show.” She is founder and owner of Blue Ridge Hiking Company (www.blueridgehikingco.com), an Asheville, N.C.-based guiding service whose mission is “to make the wilderness accessible and enjoyable through the written and spoken word, instruction and guiding.”

In addition to Davis’s program, Mast General Store is bringing mountains of activities and door prizes to celebrate the occasion, including a “Leave No Trace” information table; the Mast Fit Clinic, in which guests are measured for the right-size shoes, boots or backpacks; and a wide variety of door prizes, including hiking socks, apple butter, biscuit mix and more.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the Mast Store and Grandfather Mountain to collaborate in getting more people interested in seeing the world via foot,” said Sheri Moretz, spokesperson for Mast General Store.

Grandfather Presents is a lecture series focused on nature, conservation and exploration.

“This series provides an excellent avenue for people who love nature to meet those who have excelled at researching, representing or exploring it,” Renfranz said. “It’s a fun way to learn more and be inspired.”

Other presentations include wildlife artist Ryan Kirby on July 27, public television personality Tom Earnhardt on Aug. 24 and bestselling author Leigh Ann Henion on Sept. 25.

To register or for more information about the program, call or email Judi Sawyer at 828-733-2013 or email judi@grandfather.com. For more information on Mast General Store, visit www.mastgeneralstore.com.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, you can also call 1-800-468-7325.