D-B students to visit Europe in wake of terror attacks

“It definitely has made me worry,” Conkin said.

However, the emergency room nurse practitioner said that they decided to let her go since terror or other violence and even accidents could happen in Kingsport or Amsterdam. The recent terror attacks were June 3 on London Bridge, May 22 outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester and March 22 on Westminster Bridge in London. The incidents killed eight, 22 and five respectively.

“Something could definitely happen to her here. Something could happen to her there,” Conkin said.

“We felt like it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” Conkin said of the journey, which will include attending a church service in Canterbury Cathedral in England. “You’ve got to teach them to be as safe as they can be, send them on and pray a lot.”

On Thursday afternoon, Maddie Conkin, a rising senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School, left McGee-Tyson Airport near Knoxville for the whirlwind European tour, which has been two years in the making. D-B history teachers Joanna Nash and Dakota Dill organized the trip, which has 39 students and eight adult chaperons. She also plans to go to New York City next year with the D-B band to march in the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and perform at Carnegie Hall.

“We get to see a lot of the stuff we learned about, which is really cool,” Maddie said. The whole idea of the tour, according to Maddie and an article in the D-B student newspaper, The Arrowhead, is for students to visit places and see things and cultures they’ve studied.

Conkin said she and her husband also have emphasized staying safe to Maddie.

“We talked to Maddie a lot about staying in the groups,” Conkin said.

The cost of the trip for her daughter is $3,942, but Conkin said that amount was divided into monthly payments over two years with no interest.

D-B Principal Chris Hampton said that made the trip doable for him, adding that he is going because of his nephew. He added that it is one of three trips involving D-B students this summer. Another European trip involves students in Germany in an exchange program, and a group of students is in New York on a cultural excursion put together by a D-B English teacher, Hampton said.

“This will be my first trip to Europe,” Hampton said. “It’s (the trip) not on any kind of regular basis.” He said that a similar one was about three years ago and organized by English teachers.

The group used for the trip, called EF Educational Tours, has conducted many such excursions, and Conkin and Hampton said if an event does make it necessary, the itinerary can be altered without missing a beat.

“Mrs. Nash and Mrs. Dill have been in daily contact with the tour company and our individual tour guide,” Hampton said, adding the guide lives in London. After the recent terrorist attacks, Hampton said, some London portions of the trip were modified to use a bus instead of walking.

“This is an incredibly well-planned endeavor,” Hampton said.

According to an online tentative itinerary of the trip, June 8-19, the group will spend two days in London, a day in Canterbury/Normandy, a day in Normandy/St. Malo, a day in St. Malo, three days in Paris and two days in Amsterdam.

Conkin said the two organizing teachers have made such trips in the past and shared lots of information about everything from electrical power adapters (since European electricity is a different voltage) to handling passports, foreign currency and cell phones.

For instance:

— Conkin said that on her daughter’s cell phone with an unlimited plan, she has a flat fee of $10 for each day she uses the phone.

— Hampton said the group is bringing pounds, used in England, and euros, used on other stops on the trip, but that members have been told to bring a minimal amount of U.S. currency. Travel cards or credit cards also are allowed, he said. In addition, he said, because of U.S. flight regulations, anything students and chaperons buy in Europe must be legal to bring back to the Untied States and has to fit in suitcases or be shipped.

— For safety and security, the tour company recommends specific types of passport and identification holders and satchels that are theft-deterrent.