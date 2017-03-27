Work on $32.4 million Route 66 improvements still 5-6 years away

BULLS GAP — Hawkins County residents are helping the Tennessee Department of Transportation perfect its plan for the $32.4 million Rt. 66 highway improvement project, although actual construction is still at least 5-6 years away.

TDOT officials met a standing-room-only crowd Thursday evening at Bulls Gap School to show them preliminary drawings of changes that were made as a result of suggestions heard at a community meeting in November.

The plan is to follow the existing Route 66 from the Speedwell Road intersection south about five miles to the Highway 11-W intersection in Bulls Gap.

Along that route, TDOT will widen the road, add shoulders, reduce dangerous hills and curves and add sidewalks from the Barrette Industries plant south to the red light.

Steve Borden, assistant chief engineer, said the project will affect about 240 properties, although in most cases that will involve acquisition of a small piece of a tract to account for the wider road and shoulders or in some cases as a temporary re-route while work is being completed.

Although TDOT answered questions Thursday evening, the main purpose of the meeting was to give residents a look at the updated drawings.

Borden said his staff will continue to accept information and suggestions from the public, and another public meeting will be scheduled in either late summer or fall.

There were changes made to the plans based on public comments received at the November meetings and subsequently by personal communications.

The residents should know their voices were being heard, Borden said.

"Some of you gave them (comments) at the the meetings, and some of you filled out cards. Some people called in, and I've had some conversations with a few people," Borden said. "We're trying to get you a good product. We care about the communities and roadways too, and State Route 66, at the end of the day, we want it to be a safe roadway."

Borden added, "We'll put some shoulders on it. It will be two lane, but there's some hills out there, and there's some pretty good turns, and if conditions aren't just right, it can catch you off guard. We want to make it as safe as it can be."

Some of the questions heard by TDOT on Thursday were about historic preservation. There are some historic farms that will be affected by this project, and the owners wanted their property protected.

In one case, a man said his barn was listed as historic, but he said it had burned and wasn't worth preserving.

There were other concerns about how many homes would have to be relocated. Borden said he couldn't say for sure at this time, but it wasn't many.

One man said he was concerned that making the road straighter and flatter will result in motorists driving faster and will in fact make Route 66 more dangerous.

Since 1998, mail carrier Linda Shanks has driven the most narrow and winding section of Route 66 from the red light in Bulls Gap north to the East Tennessee Iron and Metal plant near where the improvement project will end.

She told the Times-News after Thursday's meeting the road needs improvement, although most people who travel that road are aware of the dangers and keep their speed down.

"It does need shoulders on it, there are places that need widening, there's no doubt about that," Shanks said. "But as far as safety issues, I've never had a problem. There have been some close calls, but people are pretty considerate. Truck drivers are aware of the road, and they handle it accordingly."

Shanks added, "There have been wrecks on that road that I've seen, but usually it's stupidity — people just going too fast."

Daniel Oliver, TDOT director of project development, said the project is currently in the four year engineering and environmental phase, which has been funded by the state.

The next phase will be right of way acquisition, which has not yet been funded.

"Our next step is to complete what we're doing now, come back to the communities and say 'Hey, are we good? Let's move forward.' And then we will go into the right of way phase and get funding for right of way," Oliver said. "There are a lot of properties this is touching, around 240 or so, so you're probably looking at 18-24 months for right of way. After that would be the construction phase. You're probably looking at between five and six years to get to construction."

