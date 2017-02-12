Two new rides coming to Dollywood this summer

They have less than five weeks to complete that work in addition to standard maintenance such as painting existing structures (they use 20,000 gallons of paint a year to keep the park looking its best). Dollywood’s 2017 season gets underway March 18.

Work also is underway on two new family-friendly rides set to debut later. The first is Drop Line, a 230-foot-high free-fall experience that will tower over the Timber Canyon area, providing an incredible, though momentary, view of the park before its exhilarating finish. The ride will lift Dollywood guests nearly 20 stories above the Canyon’s pool (at the site of the former Timber Tower ride), before plummeting them back to the ground in a thrilling rush. The second new ride is Whistle Punk Chaser, described in promotional material as “a junior coaster which throws exciting twists and turns at Dollywood’s younger loggers, helping prepare them for the day they can join their parents aboard the award-winning Thunderhead wooden coaster.”

Whistle Punk Chaser is being constructed between Drop Line and Thunderhead.

When the new rides were first announced last fall, Dolly Parton’s statement focused on Dollywood’s commitment to providing ride experiences inclusive of all age groups so families can enjoy the park together.

“We have something for everyone, but even more important, we have something for you and your family,” Parton said. “We’re adding so much this year I’m calling 2017 ‘the year of the family.’ ”

Both rides are estimated to open around Memorial Day.

The two eateries getting rebooted before the season begins are Backstage Restaurant and Lumberjack’s Pizza. Backstage is being transformed into Front Porch Cafe with all new decor and a concept shift. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with a new look meant to make diners think of visiting with friends on their front porch. Changes at Lumberjack’s are in response to guests’ requests for speedier lines. The counter-service eatery’s signature extra-large family-sized pie is being replaced with individual pizzas, the entryway has been widened, an electronic screen menu will be added, and sodas will be self-serve via Coca-Cola Freestyle machines — a move instituted at the park’s Red’s Drive-in last year. The pizzas at Lumberjack’s still will be oven-fired.

Up in Craftsman’s Valley, Rainbow Glass Blowing is getting larger, its retail shop is being remodeled, and production equipment is being reconfigured and updated to expand the interactive experience available to park guests. It’s also being renamed Mountain Blown Glass. It is the only one of the Craftsman’s Valley’s craft demonstration stations that gives guests a chance to work alongside the artists. Guests have the opportunity, for an added fee, to make their own handblown glass Christmas ornament. In the past, the necessary cooling time has meant the ornaments had to be picked up the next day or shipped to the guest’s home. The new equipment being installed will speed the cooling process, making it a possibility that guests can create ornaments and take them home the same day. The building is being expanded to help in this interactive component of the Mountain Blown Glass experience. Another upgrade will create more workspace for the artists, meaning two will be able to offer demonstrations at the same time.

Workers also are busy completing TailSpin Racer, a multi-lane, mat-racer-style slide at Dollywood’s Splash Country for 2017.

The park’s new additions — $ 8.5 to $9 million at Dollywood and around $2.5 million at Splash Country — are all part of The Dollywood Company’s $300 million investment in Dollywood announced in 2013.