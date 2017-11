ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville observed Veterans Day Saturday morning with a program that opened with the ringing of the bells - 11 times by local Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts to commemorate the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Vietnam veteran and former local American Legion post commander Raymond Hice was the keyote speaker.

Raising of the flag and presentation of colors was conducted by NJROTC cadets from both Cherokee and Volunteer high schools.

Vietnam veteran Dennis Elkins led a ceremony near the end of the program in which balloons were released to honor veterans, and soldiers who were KIA and MIA.

All photos are courtesy of Gary Snyder of Rogersville.