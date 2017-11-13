Appalachian Power receives approval for transmission grid improvements in SW Va.

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 13, 2017 – Appalachian Power has received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) to improve its local transmission grid in Washington County. The South Abingdon Extension project is an approximately $40 million investment that will build about 4 miles of 138-kilovolt transmission line and a new substation, and upgrade existing substations to improve reliability for its area customers.

The project was originally announced in September 2015. The company engaged the community and property owners to help determine a line route for the project prior to submitting an application for approval in March 2016.

“Upgrades like this are necessary to minimize the risk of outages,” said Mary Begley, external affairs manager for Appalachian Power. “We appreciate the commission’s approval of the project and that it recognizes the need to improve the grid to meet the future needs of the Abingdon area.”

The new transmission line starts at a connection point to an existing transmission line on the west side of Abingdon. It continues south across Interstate 81 into Washington County before turning east to an end point at the new substation on Vances Mill Road. About 1 mile of the transmission line, which is in the vicinity of the Virginia Highlands Airport, will be underground.

Three area substations will be upgraded as part of the project. Construction of the new substation will start later this month. Transmission line construction is expected to begin in spring 2018 and be completed by the end of 2018.

This project is the first phase of the previously announced Abingdon and Washington County Area Improvements Project. The second phase of the project is being evaluated.

Additional information about the project including maps, photos, and the company’s SCC filing is available at www.appalachianPower.com/southabingdon.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is a unit of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity to nearly 5.4 million customers through 223,000 miles of distribution lines in 11 states. AEP owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that includes more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP also ranks among the nation’s largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 32,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S.