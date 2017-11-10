PHOTO GALLERY: RCS students honor vets with chorus concert

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School celebrated Veteran’s Day on Thursday with a special guest speaker, Mr. Lora Edens, a WWII veteran, and he is a survivor of the battle of Iwo Jima.

Students in the band and chorus provided music to honor the veterans.

The band is under the direction of Sarah Tilley. The choir is under the direction of Beth Jarnigan.

Students in the art department made poppies to give to the veterans under the instruction of Missy Cole.

The school also hosted a Veteran’s Day essay contest, and the winning students got to read their essays in the program.

The 4th grade winning student was Cheyenne Capps.

The 5th grade winning students were Jimmy Taylor and Kynzie Turnmire.

The 6th grade essay winners were Kendyl Fields and Leah Ryan. The 8th grade winner was Jordan Hughes.