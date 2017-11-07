Kingsport BOE honors Karli Ailshie for state TSBA win

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education Tuesday night recognized top-ranked D-B senior Karli Ailshie for being chosen the Tennessee School Board Association’s Student Recognition Award winner for 2017-18 for the whole state.

Ailshie was the winner in the Northeast Tennessee TSBA region and competed with students from eight other districts across the Volunteer State. The win for academics, community leadership and engagement was announced over the weekend at the TSBA meeting in Nashville, a delegate assembly attended by Kingsport City Schools board member Carrie Upshaw.

The daughter of former Superintendent of Schools Lyle Ailshie, now a deputy commissioner of education for the state, has a weighted grade point average of almost 4.7 that puts her at the top of the Class of 2018. She won $2,000 from TSBA and $2,000 from ENA (Education Networks of America) at the state level, adding to $100 from ENA for the Northeast win.