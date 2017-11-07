Cherokee NJROTC takes 2nd overall in Rocky Top orienteering meet

ROGERSVILLE — On Saturday, November 4th, Cherokee High School NJROTC participated in the Rocky Top orienteering meet sponsored by Cocke County High School NJROTC and held at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.

Orienteering is a sport that requires navigational skills using a map and compass to navigate from point to point in usually unfamiliar terrain while moving at a quick speed. To be an efficient in orienteering you must be able to know how to read a map, and be able to work with a good pace and efficiency. Once all the runners come back from running their course they are scored and the team with the highest score wins.

Cherokee NJROTC Male Team placed 2nd. The Team Commander was Cadet Mason Evans and the team consisted of cadets Timothy Carpenter, Noah Elkins, Austin Manning, Johnny Pearson, Kameron Sauceman, Gabriel Stowe, Nick Swatzell, Daniel Chacon, and Nathaniel Adams.

Cherokee NJROTC Female Team placed 2nd . The Team Commander was Cadet Heather Whitt and the team consisted of cadets Jessica Rawlings, Josie Roten, and Jewel Macgregor.

Cherokee NJROTC Orienteering Team placed 2nd overall.

By: LTJG Emily Harris, PAO