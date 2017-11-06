logo

Lincoln Memorial University

LMU to host Preview Day for prospective students Nov. 11

Rick Wagner • Updated Today at 4:00 PM
rwagner@timesnews.net

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) will host Preview Day for prospective students Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

High school juniors and seniors who participate will tour campus, eat lunch in the LMU dining hall and hear presentations about admissions, financial aid, housing and student life. Preview Day provides all the detailed information necessary for enrolling at LMU.

LMU is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at (423) 869-6280 or e-mail at admissions@lmunet.edu.

Recommended for You