King ranked No. 1 college in Tenn. for information technology

“We are pleased to be ranked first in the state of Tennessee for our Information Technology program,” said Matt Roberts, Ed.D., vice president for Academic Affairs. “King’s students receive the benefit of a liberal arts educational experience with a distinctly Christian worldview. Our historic motto, Ecclesiae et Litteris, For the Church and For Learning, indisputably describes the core ideals for which King was founded. These same ideals continue to be fostered today, and are fostered appropriately in King’s Graduate & Professional Studies Programs (GPS) such as Information Technology.”

King University’s Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) fully online curriculum is built upon the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) Curricular Model and embodies the goals and outcomes as articulated by the ACM. The various courses of study provide graduates with the skills and knowledge to fill appropriate professional positions or to pursue graduate study. Courses offer theoretical knowledge and hands-on skill development. Students have the opportunity to specialize in either cybersecurity, network management, or information systems.

“This honor is testimony to the love and dedication given to this program by its outstanding faculty and the strong level of support provided by our course design team and our student success specialists and coaches,” said Mark Overbay, M.D., dean of King’s School of Behavioral and Health Sciences. “The King University Bachelor of Science in Information Technology program takes a holistic approach to education and honors the University’s mission in preparing our students in our Christian academic community to excel as thoughtful, resourceful, and responsible citizens with a passion for serving God, the Church, and the world.

Since 1996, Universities.com has provided rankings, tuition costs, and in-depth information on more than 7,000 colleges and universities. The rankings for “Best Information Technology College in Tennessee” and “is based on the compilation of data from reliable government sources, student surveys, college graduate interviews, and editorial reviews. A full listing of the ranking results is provided on Universities.com.

Contact King University’s Office of Admissions for more information on King’s Information Technology program at (800) 362-0014 or admissions@king.edu.