Go Tri Magazine: A trip forward to Black Friday 2017

You are up and out of the house after a full Thanksgiving dinner yesterday, entering the parking lot of your favorite local big box store that has that Black Friday deal you really want.

But you’re late. We need to get back in the time machine and go back at least to dessert at Thanksgiving dinner, about 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Will it be another slice of pumpkin pie or go stand in line at Best Buy for that laptop deal or get on the desktop in the den and search for the Kitchenaid mixer mom’s been wanting?

You see, Santa and other savvy Black Friday shoppers know the thrill of the chase and the practical matter of finding the best deal starts hours, days and weeks earlier than Black Friday. Retail surveys have shown many wrap up their Christmas shopping by Black Friday or early December, not just start it then.

Black Friday fact: Black Friday was originally so named because it marked the day when retailers went from being in the red to the black, not because people got out and about while the sky was still black as you might think.

Although not many of this year’s advanced ads for Black Friday had been released as of press time, by early November websites that track such things are chucked full of offerings from retailers including the usual televisions, computers, electronics and technology of all sorts (think drones); home appliances big and small; clothing and shoes; and of course toys.

If you sign up for emails from these websites, you’ll get notices when each ads is leaked and/or released. In addition, online and brick-and-mortar store deals abound from the likes of JCPenny, Kohl’s, Walmart, Kmart, Sears, Bass Pro Shops, Belks, Target and a host of others. Your daily newspaper on Thanksgiving morning will be by far the thickest edition of the year, at least here in Northeast Tennessee. Amy Bowery said part of her Thanksgiving tradition is spreading those ads out and looking them over carefully on Thanksgiving, planning strategy and comparing offerings, prices, availability times and brands.

Black Friday 2017 prediction from blackfriday.com:

“Black Friday 2017 will mark the year that the majority of Black Friday shoppers realize the ease and comfort of conducting all of their holiday shopping online. With old, wintery Black Friday attire being traded in for pajamas, a whole new experience descends upon holiday shopping: Peacefulness!!”

Veteran Black Friday shoppers Judy and Amy Bowery, a mother daughter team from Hawkins County, said they do a mixture of in-person and online shopping each year on and around Black Friday. Amy Bowery said she can sometimes get the same or better deal online before stores open Friday, although some deals are limited to in-store stock only.

An exception to the later rule is selected Walmart deals, which shoppers are guaranteed to get by Christmas if they are in the store to get an arm band when the item in question is first offered. Even if store stock runs out, the shopper still gets the item by Christmas as long as he or she pays for it before leaving the store.

This doesn’t work with items like DVDs or “when they’re gone, they’re gone” doorbusters, but usually some televisions, computers and video game consoles are offered this way every year. There’s also something about the excitement of shopping in person with throngs of people, waiting for the doors to open or the items to be freed from their plastic wrappings when the appointed time comes.

Black Friday fact, fiction and changes over time

Steb Hipple, a retired professor of economics still teaching at East Tennessee State University, said Black Friday as an individual shopping day has lost some luster as holiday shopping has expanded even into the pre-Halloween period. The heaviest sales days of the year generally are the weekend before Christmas if the holiday falls early in the week or the Monday or Tuesday before Christmas if it falls later in the week. This year, it falls on Monday.

“It (one day of Black Friday sales ) has lost some importance over the past few years,” Hipple said. “It used to be the official start of the holiday season.” As for early store openings on Thanksgiving or before: “It’s almost something that is forced on the store by having a single competitor open early.” He said the result is that holiday shopping is spread over a longer time period.

Black Friday’s younger silbings/cousins/alter egos

Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, 2017, will offer online only deals that could make up for ones you missed on Black Friday or Thanksgiving, while Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, gives local and small businesses a time for deals and sales on vintage, eclectic and different items you won’t get at the big box. Many Black Friday websites stay active all year, and retailers have Black Friday in July or pre-Black Friday sales well before we pay homage to the Pilgrims and Indians sitting down for a meal in the 1600s.

So you’re time travel is over, you’re back in your chair in the living room with this magazine in your hand and it’s early November of 2017. Don’t just sit there. Start getting ready for shopping Black Friday 2017.