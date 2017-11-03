FAFSA FRENZY set Nov. 9 at Walters State

MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College invites anyone – including high school seniors interested in attending college next fall – to a FAFSA FRENZY on Nov. 9 at the Morristown Campus. Financial aid staff members will be available to assist in the process until 7 p.m.

The FRENZY will be in the financial aid office, located on the upper floor of the Dr. Wade B. McCamey Student Services Building. No appointment is necessary. The FAFSA is the free application for federal student aid.

“The FAFSA enables many of our students to attend college. We encourage everyone to complete it. This form determines your eligibility for need-based aid like a Pell Grant and it also opens the door for many other types of funding,” said Ashley Edens, director of financial aid at Walters State. Edens advises prospective students to complete the FAFSA as soon as possible.

“Some sources of funding are limited and funds are given on a first come, first serve basis. I advise future students to complete it as soon as possible.

Parents are also encouraged to attend with high school students. Returning students may also come for assistance.

Edens said that applicants need to bring 2016 W2 forms and 2016 tax returns for the student, if applicable, and for parents.

The service is free and no fees are required for any forms. Students will have to wait until processing to learn about aid received, but they will know far in advance for fall semester start dates.