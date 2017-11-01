King theater group to Present Greek Tragedy “Antigone” Nov. 15-18

The classic play is to be directed by King University Assistant Professor of Theatre Kiara Pipino. “Chris Slaughter, Theatre Department Chair, and I wanted to go back to the classics,” Pipino said. “The message of the play is you have to create dialogue. The dialogues have to be led and fueled by common sense and a genuine wish of finding the best solution for everyone involved.”

Antigone was the daughter of King Oedipus. When her father died, she then grew up in her uncle’s household, Creon, King of Thebes. When her brothers, Eteocles and Polynices, were of age, they would take turns every other year serving as King. They each wanted to remain King forever, so they fought to decide, and in doing so killed one another. When Antigone found out one brother would not receive an honorable burial, she escaped the palace and buried her brother with honor, knowing she would be put to death for so doing. Antigone, who had been promised in marriage to King Creon’s son, Haemon, was sealed in a tomb to starve to death. King Creon’s son and wife both end their lives out of grief. King Creon is then left all alone in the end.

“All of our theater majors are involved in one way or the other plus several community members who are part of this cast. The community members allow us to have a bigger production but also provide a great communal experience; students and community members acting alongside one another, learning from each other,” Pipino said.

General admission tickets for the performances of “Antigone” are $5 general admission and free for King students, faculty and staff with a King ID. Tickets will be available at the door one hour before each performance. Seating is limited, and because of the staging, audience members cannot be seated once the production begins. Contact the Theatre Department at (423) 652-4800 for more information.